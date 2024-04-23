Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

