Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average is $173.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

