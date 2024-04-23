Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after acquiring an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 803.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.