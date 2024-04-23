Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.