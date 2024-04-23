Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

