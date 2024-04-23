Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,150.65 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $708.00 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,247.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,144.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.