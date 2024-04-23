Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

