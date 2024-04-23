Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,952 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after buying an additional 468,883 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

