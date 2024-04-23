Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
VKTX opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,653. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
