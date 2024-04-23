Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $622,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

