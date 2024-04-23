Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $506.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.