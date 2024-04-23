Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 796,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $842.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
