iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,142,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

