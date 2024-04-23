3,456 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 45.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

