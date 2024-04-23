Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 3.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

NYSE:SAP opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day moving average of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

