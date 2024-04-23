Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of HYT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

