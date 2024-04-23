Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,705.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

