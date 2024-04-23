Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

