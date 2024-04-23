Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,272,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

