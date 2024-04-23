Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 162 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

