Whirlpool (WHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

