Xponance Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.