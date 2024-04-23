Xponance Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

