Xponance Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

