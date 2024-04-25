Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 136.51% and a net margin of 14.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

