China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.