Duality Advisers LP Makes New $837,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 352,237 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $281.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $319.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

