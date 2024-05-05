Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.33). 249,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 689,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £82.57 million, a P/E ratio of -431.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.66.

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

