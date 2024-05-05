MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Shares Up 5.7%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.14. 169,392 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 77,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDXH. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $17,906,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDxHealth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

