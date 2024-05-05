TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Down 3.3%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 198,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 157,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

