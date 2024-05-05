Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Trupanion Trading Down 16.5 %

TRUP opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $833.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

