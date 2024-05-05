DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 1,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.

