Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Trading Up 0.7%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.
About Cartesian Growth Co. II
Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cartesian Growth Co. II
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.