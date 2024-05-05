Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Trading Up 6.2%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.29. 11,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 224,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.05.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.