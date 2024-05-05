Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Shares Down 0.5%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

