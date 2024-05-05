Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading Down 4.6%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Nocera Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nocera Company Profile
Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.
Featured Stories
