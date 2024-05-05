Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading Down 4.6%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Nocera Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nocera Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocera stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocera, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCRA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Nocera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

Featured Stories

