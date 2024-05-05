Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Trading Up 3.7%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $57.01. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

