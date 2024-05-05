Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.
In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
