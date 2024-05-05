NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 136,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 261,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

