NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 136,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 261,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroSense Therapeutics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.