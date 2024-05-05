Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

