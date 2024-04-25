Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,531 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $77.10 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

