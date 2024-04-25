Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) PT Raised to C$1.25

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s current price.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

CVE LUM opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$232.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

