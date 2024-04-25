Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) PT Raised to C$1.25

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s current price.
Lumina Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
CVE LUM opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$232.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.