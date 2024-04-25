Sigma Planning Corp Has $596,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $274.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $291.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

