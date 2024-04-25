TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.47. 9,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.