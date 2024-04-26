Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $713,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.05 and a 200-day moving average of $220.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

