Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $306.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.58.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

