AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.06 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.620–0.620 EPS.
AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %
AMC stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $62.30.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on AMC
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.