AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.06 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.620–0.620 EPS.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

AMC stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.95.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

