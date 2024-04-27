Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 123,388 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at $877,797,408.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRK-A opened at $606,920.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $617,430.11 and its 200-day moving average is $572,186.59.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

