Diane L. Cafritz Sells 15,356 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarMax Trading Up 0.5 %

KMX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.