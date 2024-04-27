Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.40 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.